John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) Declares $0.65 Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.55%, the lowest has been 3.86%, and the highest has been 17.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.85 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTO is 0.05%, an increase of 36.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.15% to 3,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 532K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 192.59% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 394K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 25.03% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 33.57% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 711.98% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 59.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 47.77% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund's objective is a capital appreciation and current income; it has got a specialized portfolio: the Fund invests at least 80% of assets in equity securities of U.S. and foreign financial services companies

