John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) Declares $0.65 Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.20%, the lowest has been 3.77%, and the highest has been 17.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.00 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTO is 0.03%, a decrease of 22.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 3,982K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 456K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 19.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 63.55% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 430K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 19.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 80.40% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund's objective is a capital appreciation and current income; it has got a specialized portfolio: the Fund invests at least 80% of assets in equity securities of U.S. and foreign financial services companies

