John Glover: HODL Your Crypto Currency With The Best Ledn-er

Ledn chief investment officer John Glover will be among the speakers at the upcoming Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event.

Meeting Glover will be an exciting event for all "HODL-ers" since Ledn is a Cayman Island-based loan provider specializing in crypto-collateralized loans.

These loans have a 50% loan-to-value ratio, meaning that crypto owners get 50% of their asset value at an annual interest rate of 10.4%. They are fast and flexible, don’t require credit checks, and only require $1,000 in BTC as a minimum collateral.

From Forex to Crypto

Running such an operation requires deep expertise in volatile markets; thus, it is unsurprising that Glover came from a forex background.

He started as a forex options market maker, overseeing the trading and general business at TD Securities in the U.K. In that role, he focused on G7 currencies while handling proprietary trading and facilitating client flow. Eventually, he transitioned to Barclays Bank, becoming a Managing Director and responsible for all Macro Products in Canada. He also served as a partner at Validus Risk Management, specializing in private equity and private credit funds.

Even to an outside observer, it is evident that Glover is a trader at heart. He focuses on clear exit strategies based on risk tolerance, position size and evolving market conditions. The importance of adhering to these exit strategies is paramount, ensuring traders don’t deviate from their initial plans.

Also Read: Fed Governor Says Creation Of US CBDC ‘Could Pose Significant Risks’

Still, he acknowledges human limitations but emphasizes physical activity as a method to clear up stress.

"Working out was a big part of it for me. I’m a big cyclist, so I would cycle to work and home. If I were having a particularly bad day, I’d cycle like 30 or 40 kilometers to get home, just do a really long ride so that I could get it all out of my system and get clarity of thought about what’s going wrong." – he noted in a recent interview.

This experience equipped Glover with two key components for operating in the cryptocurrency markets: generating yields in a highly volatile environment and conducting strict risk management routines to safeguard clients’ assets.

As a flexible loan provider, Glover understands that his clients might require their collateral back anytime. Therefore, he believes there is no space to compromise and risk the client’s assets for short-term gains.

Ledn’s values accountability and transparency and aims to help their clients create generational wealth. The fact that the company is the first in its class to complete a Proof-of-Reserves Attestation speaks to this merit.

Beyond Bitcoin Lending

Currently, Ledn works only with Bitcoin and the U.S. dollar stablecoin (USDC) since the management decided these pose the least risk to the clients.

However, the company is looking to expand its operations into ETH. They will enable users to generate interest from ETH holdings. This process should be significantly easier without having to stake and manage Ether through staking pools manually.

Ledn is also looking to expand into Asia, a traditionally friendly crypto environment.

"We see many reasons to be in Asia, but we’ll approach this cautiously. We plan to expand in the region, likely focusing on Singapore and Bangkok,” Glover said, offering his typically enthusiastic but vigilant viewpoint.

Read Next: Coinbase To Establish Dublin HQ As MiCA Regulation Approaches

Meet and engage with transformative Digital Asset and Crypto business leaders and investors at Benzinga’s exclusive event — Future of Digital Assets. Tickets are flying — get yours!

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.