John Feneck: Why Gold is Down, 10+ Mining Stocks on My Radar Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his thoughts on gold's post-US election price drop, saying it doesn't mean the metal won't thrive once Donald Trump takes office again.

"What happened was you had a risk-on moment ... it wasn't that gold and silver were no longer relevant, it was simply that people were celebrating the Trump victory," he explained to the Investing News Network.

Feneck also gave updates on mining stocks he's watching right now.

On the gold side, he mentioned companies such as US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU), Badlands Resources (TSXV:BLDS,OTC Pink:BDLNF) and Inflection Resources (CSE:AUCU,OTCQB:AUCUF), which also has a copper component.

Aside from that, Feneck discussed "special situations," mentioning Guardian Metal Resources (LSE:GMET,OTCQX:GMTLF) and Angkor Resources (TSXV:ANK,OTCQB:ANKOF). The former is exploring for tungsten, while the latter is focused on gold and copper, but also produces oil, an angle Feneck said should be compelling under Trump.

Overall, he remains bullish not just on gold, but also on gold-focused companies.

"I would just say don't just own gold," Feneck said in closing. "If you own gold and you're watching this, you have to own gold stocks. If you believe in the metal, you have to believe in some of these companies that are finding the metal."

