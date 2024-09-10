John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper — 10+ Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

News & Insights

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his latest thoughts on the gold sector, saying that with the yellow metal's price reaching all-time highs now is a good time to buy gold stocks.

"Gold has now trended higher for months. Last year it was forming a base at US$1,900 (per ounce), this year it's forming a base at US$2,300 to US$2,400. And this is for weeks and weeks and weeks," he explained.

"When you see this kind of basing pattern in any chart it's called consolidation — it's a really good chart pattern to look for where you're building a base that you can build off of usually — not the other way where it crashes and burns."

Feneck gave overviews of a variety of small-cap resource stocks he's watching. Precious metals stocks on his radar at the moment include Guanajuato Silver (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF) and Silver X Mining (TSXV:AGX,OTCQB:AGXPF).

Moving over to copper, he mentioned Inflection Resources (CSE:AUCU,OTCQB:AUCUF), Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR,NASDAQ:VOXR), Alta Copper (TSX:ATCU,OTCQX:ATCUF) and Denarius Metals (OTCQX:DNRSF).

"Special situation" companies with different ideas or exposure to lesser-known sectors are also of interest to Feneck. Examples include Millennial Potash (TSXV:MLP,OTCQB:MLPNF) and Angkor Resources (TSXV:ANK,OTCQB:ANKOF).

Watch the interview above for more from Feneck on the resource sector and the companies he's eyeing.

