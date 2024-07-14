News & Insights

Gold

John Feneck: Gold Miners Set Up for Strong Quarter, Plus 9 Stocks I'm Tracking

July 14, 2024 — 10:55 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his latest thoughts on the gold price, saying that after the second quarter's record-setting levels miners should be due to share good results.

Pointing to Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSEGOLD), the three biggest holdings in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX), he said he expects strength.

"What's different this time around for these three companies, and other gold producers, is that they've been able to clip a really nice margin on what their costs are vs. what the current price of gold is," he said.

While the broad market remains focused on tech, Feneck believes that may start to change.

"I think value managers are going to start to see these stocks in the large-cap gold space start to do much better, and it'll catch their attention later as the year progresses," he explained, emphasizing that the shift won't be immediate.

"Will it be an all-in kind of event? No. What we're going to need to see in our view is the broad market start to pull back, and that will create what we call a sector rotation into some safer havens like a Newmont or an Agnico."

Feneck also gave overviews of a variety of small-cap resource stocks he's watching.

Precious metals stocks on his radar at the moment include First Nordic Metals (TSXV:FNM,OTCQB:FNMCF), NevGold (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF) and Guanajuato Silver (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF).

Feneck is also interested in "special situation" companies with different ideas or exposure to lesser-known commodities. Examples include Golden Metal Resources (LSE:GMET,OTCQX:GMTLF), Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQX:FWEDF), First Tellurium (CSE:FTEL,OTCQB:FSTTF) and Angkor Resources (TSXV:ANK,OTCQB:ANKOF).

Moving over to uranium, Feneck remains bullish and is interested in juniors. He mentioned Forum Energy (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) and F3 Uranium (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FUUFF) as companies on his list.

Watch the interview above for more from Feneck on the resource sector and the companies he's eyeing.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Forum Energy Metals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.