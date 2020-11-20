Revolution Acceleration Acquisition, a blank check company focusing on technology, government policy, and regulation, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Washington, DC-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition will command a market value of $333 million.



The company is led by its sole executive CEO and Director John Delaney, who previously served as a member of the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019. Prior to that, Delaney co-founded and served as CEO of both CapitalSource (NYSE: CSE) and HealthCare Financial Partners (NYSE: HCF). Revolution Acceleration Acquisition will focus on companies that are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that can be unlocked by the convergence of innovation, government policy, and regulation.



Revolution Acceleration Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RAACU. The company filed confidentially on September 21, 2020. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article John Delaney's SPAC Revolution Acceleration Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.