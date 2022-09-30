John Deere Horicon Works Employees Approve New Contract

(RTTNews) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers has informed Deere & Co. (DE) that its production and maintenance employees have ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, WI.

Negotiations between the company and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Local 873 began on July 27. The current agreement expires October 1, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.