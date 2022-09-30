Markets
DE

John Deere Horicon Works Employees Approve New Contract

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers has informed Deere & Co. (DE) that its production and maintenance employees have ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, WI.

Negotiations between the company and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Local 873 began on July 27. The current agreement expires October 1, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular