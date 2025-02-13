JOHN DEERE Earnings Results: $DE Reports Quarterly Earnings

JOHN DEERE ($DE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $3.19 per share, missing estimates of $3.21 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $6,809,000,000, missing estimates of $7,942,333,749 by $-1,133,333,749.
JOHN DEERE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 889 institutional investors add shares of JOHN DEERE stock to their portfolio, and 1,015 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,725,148 shares (+98.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,137,286,014
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,430,035 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $596,796,506
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,103,538 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $460,539,513
- FMR LLC added 988,380 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $412,480,625
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 852,436 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $361,177,133
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 606,317 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,896,512
- STOCKBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 540,874 shares (+157.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $225,722,946
JOHN DEERE Government Contracts
We have seen $9,644,222 of award payments to $DE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510820319!MOTOR GRADER: $668,741
- MOTOR GRADER - GLACIER BAY AK: $458,558
- JD 85G WITH RCE: $447,676
- 8510822256!MTR GRDR: $435,238
- 8510819244!MTR GRDR: $435,238
