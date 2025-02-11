JOHN DEERE Earnings Preview: Recent $DE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JOHN DEERE ($DE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,942,333,749 and earnings of $3.21 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
JOHN DEERE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 886 institutional investors add shares of JOHN DEERE stock to their portfolio, and 1,003 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,725,148 shares (+98.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,137,286,014
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,782,984 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $744,092,712
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,596,184 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $666,135,468
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,430,035 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $596,796,506
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,103,538 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $460,539,513
- FMR LLC added 988,380 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $412,480,625
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 852,436 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $361,177,133
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
JOHN DEERE Government Contracts
We have seen $10,403,724 of award payments to $DE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510435937!CRAWLER DOZER: $759,501
- 8510820319!MOTOR GRADER: $668,741
- MOTOR GRADER - GLACIER BAY AK: $458,558
- JD 85G WITH RCE: $447,676
- 8510822256!MTR GRDR: $435,238
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
JOHN DEERE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN sold up to $15,000 on 08/14.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.