JOHN DEERE Earnings Preview: Recent $DE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JOHN DEERE ($DE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,942,333,749 and earnings of $3.21 per share.

JOHN DEERE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 886 institutional investors add shares of JOHN DEERE stock to their portfolio, and 1,003 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JOHN DEERE Government Contracts

We have seen $10,403,724 of award payments to $DE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

JOHN DEERE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN sold up to $15,000 on 08/14.

