John Cumming Increases Position in Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)

Fintel reports that Cumming John D. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,548,807 shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL). This represents 16.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 28, 2021 they reported 3,377,507 shares and 14.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.07% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 1,966,617 shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 1,142,600 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elgethun Capital Management holds 964,367 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952,134 shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWGL by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc/ne holds 344,678 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326,353 shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWGL by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 25,827 shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Crimson Wine Group Ltd is 0.3526%, a decrease of 5.1187%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.67% to 6,521,859 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

