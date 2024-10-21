News & Insights

Stocks

John Bond Becomes Key Shareholder in Taruga Minerals

October 21, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

John Bond has emerged as a substantial shareholder in Taruga Minerals Limited, acquiring a significant 7.08% voting power through his interests in Moutier Pty Ltd and Two Tops Pty Ltd. This move underscores Bond’s strategic investments and potential influence in the company, capturing the interest of stock market enthusiasts keen on monitoring shifts in shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:TAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.