John Bond Becomes Key Shareholder in Taruga Minerals

John Bond has emerged as a substantial shareholder in Taruga Minerals Limited, acquiring a significant 7.08% voting power through his interests in Moutier Pty Ltd and Two Tops Pty Ltd. This move underscores Bond’s strategic investments and potential influence in the company, capturing the interest of stock market enthusiasts keen on monitoring shifts in shareholder dynamics.

