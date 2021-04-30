John Bergstrom Is The Independent Director of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) And They Just Picked Up 144% More Shares

Those following along with Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by John Bergstrom, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$639k on stock at an average price of US$21.65. That purchase boosted their holding by 144%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Associated Banc-Corp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Bergstrom was the biggest purchase of Associated Banc-Corp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$22.29. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Associated Banc-Corp insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$665k for 31.50k shares. But they sold 15.85k shares for US$337k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Associated Banc-Corp insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ASB Insider Trading Volume April 30th 2021

Associated Banc-Corp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Associated Banc-Corp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Associated Banc-Corp insiders own about US$65m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Associated Banc-Corp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Associated Banc-Corp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Associated Banc-Corp (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.