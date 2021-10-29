John Bergstrom Is The Independent Director of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) And They Just Picked Up 100% More Shares

Those following along with Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by John Bergstrom, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.1m on stock at an average price of US$23.00. That increased their holding by a full 100%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Associated Banc-Corp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Andrew Harmening, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$22.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$23.03. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17% of Andrew Harmening's holding.

In total, Associated Banc-Corp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ASB Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2021

Does Associated Banc-Corp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Associated Banc-Corp insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$73m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Associated Banc-Corp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Associated Banc-Corp, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Associated Banc-Corp. While conducting our analysis, we found that Associated Banc-Corp has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

