John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

John Bean Technologies Corporation JBT reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share in fourth-quarter 2019, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. The bottom-line figure, however, declined 10.2% from prior-year quarter figure of $1.67.

On a reported basis, the company’s earnings per share came in at $1.31 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.34.



The company’s revenues of $545.5 million in the reported quarter outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $530 million. Also, the top line improved 1% year over year. Acquisition growth of 9% helped offset a drop of 2% in organic sales, an unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of 1% and a 5% decline thanks to the absence of the ASC 606 transition benefit recorded in fourth-quarter 2018.



Orders in the JBT FoodTech segment increased 7.6%, year on year, to $372.1 million in the reported quarter. Orders in the JBT AeroTech segment summed $112.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year drop of 13.8%.



Backlog in the FoodTech segment edged down 1% year over year to $401.3 million. The AeroTech segment’s backlog came in at $304.6 million in the reported quarter, flat compared with the prior year quarter.



Cost and Margins



Cost of sales slid 0.3% year over year to $377.6 million in the fourth quarter. Gross profit improved 5.9% year over year to $167.9 million. Gross margin came in at 30.8% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 29.5%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 21% year over year to $103.3 million. Adjusted operating profit fell 6.7% year over year to $69 million. Adjusted operating margin was 12.6% compared with prior-year quarter’s 13.7%.



In the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA came in at $87.2 million, down 1.7% year over year. In the December-end quarter, AeroTech's margins expanded year over year, while margins at FoodTech declined primarily due to higher incentive compensation expense.

Segment Performance



JBT FoodTech: Net sales were down 1.8% year over year to $357.2 million. Adjusted operating profit declined 10.2% from the prior-year quarter to $53 million.



JBT AeroTech: Net sales improved 8.4% year over year to $188 million. The segment reported adjusted operating profit of $28.7 million, up 18% year over year.



Financial Performance



John Bean Technologies reported cash and cash equivalents of $39.5 million in 2019, down from the year-earlier figure of $43 million. The company generated $110.6 million of cash from operating activities during the 12-month period ended Dec 31, 2019 compared with the $154.6 million reported in the prior-year period. At the end of 2019, long-term debt was $698 million, up from $387 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



2019 Results



John Bean Technologies reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.96 in 2019, up 13% from the prior year’s $4.39. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.86. On a reported basis, earnings per share came in at $4.03 compared with the $3.24 recorded in 2018.



Sales came in at $1.95 billion in 2019 compared with the previous year’s $1.92 billion. The top-line figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion.



Guidance



John Bean Technologies anticipates revenue growth of 3-4% for the current year. It includes organic growth of 1% and acquisitions growth of 3%, with a foreign currency headwind of 0-1%. For the ongoing year, net income is projected at $159-$166 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $315 million and $325 million. Adjusted EPS is expected between $5.15 and $5.35.



For the ongoing quarter, the company anticipates revenues between $440 million and $445 million and adjusted EPS is expected in the range of 75 cents to 80 cents.



Price Performance



