John Bean Technologies (JBT) Price Target Increased by 7.12% to 112.54

The average one-year price target for John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) has been revised to 112.54 / share. This is an increase of 7.12% from the prior estimate of 105.06 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.26% from the latest reported closing price of 90.57 / share.

John Bean Technologies Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 28, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024 received the payment on March 25, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $90.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.37%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 0.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Bean Technologies. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBT is -6.54%, a decrease of 2,651.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 38,797K shares. The put/call ratio of JBT is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,130K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBT by 18.98% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,557K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBT by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,433K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBT by 18.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,001K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBT by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 920K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBT by 15.47% over the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Background Information

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

