John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) insiders made a handsome sum after selling stock worth US$114 per share at present for US$171

Last week, John Bean Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:JBT) stock jumped 8.3%, but insiders who sold US$455k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$171, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

John Bean Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, James Ringler, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$285k worth of shares at a price of US$170 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$114. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

John Bean Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:JBT Insider Trading Volume July 21st 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that John Bean Technologies insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$54m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At John Bean Technologies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded John Bean Technologies shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at John Bean Technologies in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for John Bean Technologies you should be aware of.

