John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that JBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $134.89, the dividend yield is .3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBT was $134.89, representing a -11.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $151.64 and a 83.62% increase over the 52 week low of $73.46.

JBT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). JBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports JBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.53%, compared to an industry average of 20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 19.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBT at 2.31%.

