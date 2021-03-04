John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that JBT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBT was $144.94, representing a -4.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $151.64 and a 158.04% increase over the 52 week low of $56.17.

JBT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). JBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports JBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.13%, compared to an industry average of -.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBT as a top-10 holding:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 39.61% over the last 100 days. BOTZ has the highest percent weighting of JBT at 4.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.