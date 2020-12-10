John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that JBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $127.01, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBT was $127.01, representing a -2.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.73 and a 126.12% increase over the 52 week low of $56.17.

JBT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). JBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports JBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.41%, compared to an industry average of -18.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 29.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBT at 2.75%.

