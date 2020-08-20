John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that JBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.79, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBT was $99.79, representing a -16.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.78 and a 77.66% increase over the 52 week low of $56.17.

JBT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). JBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.26. Zacks Investment Research reports JBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.25%, compared to an industry average of -14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 49.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBT at 2.44%.

