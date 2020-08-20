Dividends
JBT

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that JBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.79, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBT was $99.79, representing a -16.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.78 and a 77.66% increase over the 52 week low of $56.17.

JBT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). JBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.26. Zacks Investment Research reports JBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.25%, compared to an industry average of -14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JBT as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 49.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBT at 2.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBT

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular