John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE: JBT)

Q3 2021 Earnings Call

, 9:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to JBT Corporation's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Matti, and I'll be your conference operator today. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to JBT's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Kedric Meredith to begin today's conference.

10 stocks we like better than John Bean Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and John Bean Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Kedric Meredith -- VP of Corporate Development & IR

Thank you, Matti. Good morning everyone, and welcome to our Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. With me on the call is our Chief Executive Officer, Brian Deck; and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Meister. In today's call, we will use forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor language in yesterday's press release and 8-K filing. JBT's periodic SEC filings also contain information regarding risk factors that may have an impact on our results. These documents are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. Also, our discussion today includes references to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. Finally, I encourage you to review the earnings call presentation, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. In it, we provide analysis of our current performance, including a bridge between projected and actual third quarter results. Now I'll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Thanks, Kedric. Good morning everyone. While JBT continued to enjoy robust demand across our FoodTech business and are firmly on the path to recovery at AeroTech, unprecedented challenges associated with the confluence of supply chain disruptions, inflation pressure, and labor shortages hurt our top and bottom line performance in the third quarter, particularly at AeroTech. Specifically, shortages of critical materials, components and labor impeded our ability to build and deliver equipment. While FoodTech was more successful at absorbing the impact of the current environment, we experienced extended delivery in aftermarket business and production efficiency. Across the board, rising labor costs and labor shortages were more pronounced, and metal and logistics costs have skyrocketed. We have been taking all actions to offset these operational pressures. Specifically, we are working with suppliers to increase supply lead time visibility, secure delivery, order earlier and identify alternative sources for parts. We have implemented price increases across FoodTech and AeroTech where possible and will continue to pursue increases to offset higher costs.

Additionally, we are constantly communicating with our customers to keep them abreast of how these challenges might affect their orders. Our customers are facing similar supply chain disruptions as well as their own labor challenges, which can also delay our delivery installation. We're responding by remaining as flexible as possible in supporting our customers' day-to-day operations by optimizing uptime and productivity of their existing equipment. This is an important part of building long-term customer partnerships and delivering on JBT's brand promise. I'll talk more about the great demand environment in a few minutes. First, Matt will provide a more detailed analysis of the third quarter results and walk you through updated guidance for the year.

Matthew J. Meister -- Executive VP & CFO

Thanks, Brian. Starting with FoodTech, third quarter revenue was $359 million, a 19.3% year-over-year increase and in line with guidance. While EBITDA margins of 13.6% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 18.7% were slightly below the guidance that we provided last quarter the margins were ahead of the prior year period, and we believe reflect the ability of the business to mitigate some of the supply chain and inflationary impacts that we, along with others, are experiencing right now. At AeroTech, the challenges Brian outlined had a more significant impact on the business, limiting our ability to ship equipment, reducing operating efficiency and increasing the cost of manufacturing. As we have previously discussed, the longer sales cycle and customer contract terms means that pricing adjustments take more time to realize. While AeroTech is typically well situated to handle normal cost fluctuations, the business is more challenged given the current extremes. Consequently, for the third quarter, AeroTech revenue was $118 million, which was flat year-over-year and far short of our expectations. AeroTech margins were also well short of expectations, with EBITDA margin of 5.9% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 6.9%.

Corporate costs, including M&A and restructuring came in less than expected, primarily due to lower variable incentive compensation. Additionally, interest expense and our effective tax rate came in slightly better than our guidance. In total, third quarter GAAP EPS was $0.91, with adjusted EPS of $1.02. Earnings improved versus the third quarter last year with adjusted EPS up 23% and adjusted EBITDA up 9% to $65 million. Third quarter free cash flow, which excludes pension contributions of $12 million, remained strong at $32 million, representing a conversion rate of 108%. With healthy orders on the FoodTech side, customer deposits continue to benefit our cash flow performance. Year-to-date through September, free cash flow conversion was 166%. And for the full year, we expect to be above 125%. Given the earnings results in the third quarter and expectations of continued labor and supply chain challenges, we have revised full year 2021 guidance.

At FoodTech, we have lowered our expectations slightly as we are now forecasting year-over-year revenue growth of 13.5% to 14.5%. That breaks down into approximately 10% to 11% organic growth, 1% to 2% from foreign exchange and 1% to 2% from acquisitions. We are projecting full year FoodTech segment operating margins of 13.75% to 14% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.75% to 19%. At AeroTech, we have more significantly revised our expectations. We are now projecting AeroTech's full year revenue to be down approximately 3% from 2020, and with operating margins of 7.75% to 8.25% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 8.75% to 9.25%. Corporate costs for the full year are expected to be about 2.6% of sales, with interest expense of about $9 million. Our estimate for the full year tax rate is 24.5%. That brings full year 2021 earnings per share guidance to $3.70 to $3.80 on a GAAP basis and $4.15 to $4.25 as adjusted. Now let me turn the call back to Brian.

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Thanks, Matt. As I stated at the top of the call, JBT is enjoying a robust commercial environment across most of our businesses. FoodTech orders for the third quarter of $382 million nearly rival to the record second quarter and beat our expectations. On a year-over-year basis, FoodTech orders were up 23% with robust demand from customers serving retail markets and continued recovery on the foodservice side. Year-to-date, FoodTech orders are up almost 30% organically. Geographically, commercial activity in North America remains robust across FoodTech. In Europe, orders continue to improve, while some easing of travel and COVID restrictions are making it easier to do service work. We also experienced improved order activity in Asia, although COVID related travel restrictions there remain a challenge.

In terms of FoodTech's end markets, we are enjoying particular strength in poultry, premium dairy, plant-based foods and pet food applications as well as center of the store products. At AeroTech, orders for the quarter of $139 million were up 25% year-over-year. While down sequentially from the second quarter, which included a few very large orders, it met our expectations and reflected healthy conditions for business serving the infrastructure, cargo and defense markets and incremental improvement from commercial airlines. Within these favorable order trends, we are particularly excited about customer interest in automation solutions that increase output with less labor. At FoodTech, anything that automates material handling and processing, such as our robotic harvester and portas de correr, automated case packing systems, DSI Waterjet portioners and automated guided vehicles are all enjoying tremendous demand. On the AeroTech side, automated docking for fixed and mobile equipment has become a competitive differentiator and is generating strong interest. Across both businesses, we continue to develop in market products that address our customers' critical needs for environmentally friendly solutions. At FoodTech, we are working hand-in-hand with customers to reduce food waste, energy and water consumption to support a more sustainable food industry.

As an example, Proseal, one of our fastest-growing businesses provides an environmentally friendly packaging solution that reduces plastic usage, 30% to 40% while cutting food waste. Earlier this month, AeroTech introduced three new solutions that advance our customers' sustainability goals, including new electrified cargo loaders and aircraft pushback tractors, which reduced diesel usage at airports. We've also introduced PowerShare, which allows better deployment of electrified airport vehicles by utilizing JBT's passenger boarding bridges as a readily accessible source of power. These solutions generated a lot of excitement at a recent GSE industry show as our customers are under intense pressure to reduce emissions. Of course, we understand that you want to know how all this might translate to performance in 2022. While we do not provide guidance for the following year until the fourth quarter call, I'll comment on a few key drivers. On the demand side, FoodTech orders are well above pre-COVID level. On a trailing 4-quarter basis, FoodTech orders are ahead of 2019 by 20% with a record backlog, and we continue to see all the benefits of strong secular growth and demand for our food systems.

All in all, 2022 has an attractive revenue setup for FoodTech. AeroTech's backlog is at near-record levels, in part due to delivery challenges in the current year, but also reflecting the improving commercial environment. Based on that order and backlog expansion in 2021, and the expected recovery of shipment schedules, we anticipate AeroTech revenue growth in the low double-digit to mid-teen range in 2022. The 2022 progresses, Aerotech margins should reflect our ability to realize higher prices and capture operating leverage, albeit with tough comps in the first half. The primary risk at this point revolves around supply chain and labor constraints. At present, it looks like the supply chain of the equation will remain difficult at least through the first half of 2022. On the labor side, it's likely to get even tighter in the fourth quarter and not expected to ease next year. JBT continues to focus on cultivating an inclusive work environment and position ourselves as an employer of choice. What we are certain about regarding 2022 is our plan to accelerate investment in our digital strategy in AIOps platform.

With it, we believe JBT can reinforce and further its competitive advantage as the preferred uptime solutions partner. But furthering intelligence into all our equipment and systems and connecting machines digitally, we can provide better real-time machine monitoring to enable preventative maintenance, enable more efficient use of water and energy resources and improved food yield, safety and quality. We also aim to support our customers' system uptime by providing frictionless order and delivery of parts and service. To do so, we are building a fully digitally enabled customer interface experience. We plan to host a JBT Investor Day in the first half of 2022, at which point, we'll provide more detail about our enhanced digital strategy. Finally, I'd like to thank all our employees have taken extraordinary steps to satisfy customers in this challenging environment. With that, let's turn the call to your questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Walter Liptak with Seaport Research.

Walter Scott Liptak -- Seaport Research Partners -- MD & Senior Industrials Analyst

Hi, thanks. Hi Good morning guys. Congratulations on getting through the quarter as well as you did. I guess my first question is, there seems to be more problems with supply chain in the Aerotech versus FoodTech. And I wonder if you could talk a little bit more about the problems that you're having in AeroTech versus FoodTech and why does FoodTech supply chain labor, inflation issues look a little bit better than how things are going with AeroTech?

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Sure. Thanks, Walt. Yes, certainly, both FoodTech and Aerotech are experiencing challenges on the supply chain side and labor side. However, there are differences between the businesses. First, probably worth mentioning is that AeroTech's production is less diversified. As you may know, we operate out of really two major factories in North America, whereas FoodTech is more diversified across about 25 factories across the world. As a result of that, the labor challenges, particularly in one of the facilities is more constrained. We do see higher absenteeism and constraints because of COVID restrictions, etc., as well as just a tight labor market and having to use more overtime, but there's upward limits to how much overtime you can use. So, there was a real labor constraint in AeroTech in the quarter.

Similarly, AeroTech's product lines are more concentrated as well, and where FoodTech, as you know, is really, really diverse product line. And because of that lack of diversification relative to the FoodTech, you do see more concentration of things like metal fabrications, which is particularly tight right now, electronics, PLCs, the things that AeroTech really relies on for production are more constrained than some of the other things. And then also, when you consider that metal cost as a percentage of cost of goods sold as a total are higher for Aerotech. And as you know, we've seen steel costs go from about $700 a ton, 9, 10 months ago to nearly $2,000 a ton. So, that creates an inflation impact as well. So, we did kind of get hit with all three supply chain labor and an inflation at AeroTech. So, that's the main reason if that helps.

Walter Scott Liptak -- Seaport Research Partners -- MD & Senior Industrials Analyst

Okay, thank you for that. So, do we think, that those, it sounds like labor issues, inflation, supply chain are going to be with us for a while. Do you think the trend continues that FoodTech has, I'm not going to say easier, but less impact than AeroTech as we get into 2022 when you ship the backlog?

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Yes. Certainly, easy is not the right word because nothing is easy in this environment. That said, FoodTech does have more capability on the pricing side given the configure to order, engineered-to-order, way it works with our customers. So, we can do a little bit more real-time matching of cost to price. So, we should be able to see that continue. We did pull down margins a little bit in the back in the fourth quarter for FoodTech and the revenue a little bit for FoodTech, just given the environment because they are still constrained. So, we did make some adjustments there. But pretty minimal in the grand scheme of things. As you saw from the guidance, we did pull down AeroTech more significantly, given we do think that their challenges will continue certainly in the fourth quarter and into the first quarter, and likely into the second quarter, and then as they reprice their contracts and they get through some of the constrained backlog, we should start to see some of the improvements, not only on the operating leverage, but also on the whole price cost conversation.

Walter Scott Liptak -- Seaport Research Partners -- MD & Senior Industrials Analyst

Okay. Alright, thanks. Goodluck with the rest of the year.

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Andrew Obin with Bank of America.

David Emerson Ridley-Lane -- BofA Securities, Research Division -- VP

Good morning. This is David Ridley-Lane on for Andrew Open. So, the tone of the conversations you're having with FoodTech customers around 2022 budget is clearly a good environment here in '21. But how do you see that sort of developing? And what are some of the early conversations you're having there?

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Yes. The pipeline is solid. So, we do have visibility into the pipeline beyond what's in our backlog. And, I can tell you that as we sit here today, it's pretty solid. Our customers are facing challenges on the retail side, meaning demand. If you've been to a retail store lately, you see a lot of empty shelves, frankly. So, there's still a fair amount of demand to keep up. And then as the foodservice side picks up as it has been, we do see generally a good demand environment. It's hard to say precisely what's going to be the full demand environment for next year. But, as we sit here today and the nature of the conversations, where we do seem to be in a good point in the cycle.

David Emerson Ridley-Lane -- BofA Securities, Research Division -- VP

And then, I heard the positive commentary around the automatic-guided vehicles and other automated systems you have. Just for background, how large is that business today in side of FoodTech and then when you say you're seeing very strong demand, the overall average for FoodTech is pretty strong orders growth. Are we talking like 50% plus orders growth or some of these automated solutions?

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Right. So, when you think about automated solutions, it's pretty broad within JBT. North of 50% of our portfolio has some type of automation. We obviously sell beyond pure automation. We sell on yield. We sell on all those other things that I mentioned in terms of cost savings and productivity for our customers. But our portfolio as a whole is kind of 50% plus of our portfolio. So, now it wouldn't be 50% kind of growth rates, but it would be north of kind of the, I'll call it, the baseline average, if you will for the whole business.

Matthew J. Meister -- Executive VP & CFO

And then the AGV or automated died vehicle business is a relatively small percentage of the overall FoodTech business, probably in that 5% range of revenue of JBT.

David Emerson Ridley-Lane -- BofA Securities, Research Division -- VP

Thank you very much.

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Sure

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

I'll just go with some incremental comments here while we wait for any other questions. I know it's been a difficult quarter for AeroTech. And certainly, we see the challenges of the supply chain and the labor and then the inflation, and we'll get through that. It's a tough time. But stepping back, AeroTech is a very good business for us. And, we take a step back and look at the quality of the investments we've made in new product development, on the electrification, which helps our customers on the sustainability side, on the automation side, and really on the productivity that we provide, and the quality of our name within the marketplace, and frankly, over the last year or so, we really helped our customers work through these challenges that we've seen. So, we feel really good about the prospects of AeroTech. It is a tough time right now, but we do look forward to seeing them improve over the next year or so.

Operator

And, we do have a question lined up, Walter Liptak with Seaport Research.

Walter Scott Liptak -- Seaport Research Partners -- MD & Senior Industrials Analyst

Hi, thanks. Ill try asking a couple others. So, the backlog is very high. It looks like you've got a lot of next year booked. What's the sequence of installations on the FoodTech side? Is it front-end loaded to the first half of the year? Or is it spread throughout the year? And you mentioned the funnel was solid. I mean at what point do you start booking into 2023?

Matthew J. Meister -- Executive VP & CFO

Yes. Well, on the FoodTech backlog, our lead times for equipment right now are in that three to six months, maybe pushing out a little bit further given some of the supply chain constraints that we're seeing. So, right now, the backlog is sort of on the front-end loaded. We will get more book-to-bill throughout Q4 and into 2022. But to your point, we do have a decent amount the first half of the year in FoodTech business booked into our backlog.

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Right, Now that said, we also do typically experience normal seasonality with the back half stronger given kind of just our normal seasonal patterns, but that does require some obviously continued building of the backlog. The other thing I would mention is, kind of underlying all of this is, really that strength of that recurring revenue model that we have. There's very little in the backlog for recurring revenue, as you know, Walt. And, that's been a real source of strength for us throughout COVID and post-COVID. If you dig down into our margins, you guys can't see it. But, our margins on an aftermarket held up in the quarter and have been quite strong throughout this entire process. And, what really excites me about the deployment of this equipment in the marketplace over the last few months and last few quarters and then into next year, is the great installed base for continuing growth and capture that recurring revenue base that we are so proud of in support of our customers.

Walter Scott Liptak -- Seaport Research Partners -- MD & Senior Industrials Analyst

Okay, great. Just staying on this idea of shipments and installations, you commented that there was some revenue in the third quarter that slipped because of labor issues with your customers. I wonder if you can help us kind of quantify that? And does that revenue shift in the fourth quarter? Or does some of it push into the 2022?

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Right. On the AeroTech side, it was fairly pronounced, somewhere in that range of $15 million to $20 million of revenue that otherwise should have been in the quarter that is shifting. And then, you've got some of the fourth quarter revenue that's now going to shift into the first quarter. So, we understand the constraints that we're under and that's why we did pull down the fourth quarter guidance as well, kind of knowing that some of this is going to move into the first quarter of next year. And as I said, we're sitting on near record backlog for Aerotech, some of it is because of the shipment delays, partially on our customers and their delay is partially on us and our labor constraints and supply constraints. But it does set up well, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, that double-digit to mid-teens kind of growth for AeroTech next year.

So, we're pretty well positioned. And I think the thing that makes me feel best is, as I mentioned, we had a GSE show just recently. And, I had the opportunity to meet with some of our larger customers. And, they're really pleased with the work that we've been doing for them. They're really pleased on the investment and the quality of our products. So, AeroTech is really well positioned from here. We just need to get through some of these price cost issues in our backlog and then make sure we effectuate some price increases on our annual contracts.

Walter Scott Liptak -- Seaport Research Partners -- MD & Senior Industrials Analyst

Okay. So, it sounds like shipment delays is largely on the Aerotech side.

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

I think we were positioned to outperform in the third quarter on FoodTech, we did not. I think we're appropriately conservative as it turns out on FoodTech. Frankly, I was hoping for some upside, But given the constraints, we kind of came right in Aftermarket parts actually came in a little bit lower-than-expected and equipment kind of hit expectations.

Walter Scott Liptak -- Seaport Research Partners -- MD & Senior Industrials Analyst

Okay. Maybe a last word for me. Just the M&A question. How is the funnel looking? Are valuations looking OK? What are you thinking about for future M&A?

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Yes. It is a robust environment in general, and our pipeline is pretty full. The pricing is pretty high. But as you know, we really work hard to have a good amount of our pipeline on these proprietary deals. And, we do have some in the pipeline. Hopefully, we'll be in a position to get one more done here by the end of the year. But otherwise, we're active. There is a lot of competition on these deals. FoodTech is an attractive space for private equity, given all the things that we all like about the JBT investment thesis in terms of the recurring revenue model, where we sit from a cycle perspective and a secular perspective. So, there's a lot of like about the ability to continue to provide automation to our customers. And so, it is an attractive space. But I do think we have a really great value proposition for these businesses to fold into the JBT network and really globalize some good technology that we see that's out there.

So, there's lots of opportunity to add on the some of the holes within our product offering. And then as I've mentioned in the past, go down the path of investing in what we would call OpEx type investments, meaning things like provincial, where we're not just investing in areas where our customers are spending capex, but also OpEx in order to get closer to them on their day-to-day operations. So, that is a big part of the strategy from an M&A perspective.

Walter Scott Liptak -- Seaport Research Partners -- MD & Senior Industrials Analyst

Okay, got it.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mircea Dobre with Robert W. Baird.

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Hi Mig.

Amy Teske

Hi All, this is Amy Teske on for Mig this morning. Just a question in Aerotech. The infrastructure bill coming down the pipeline, there's been a lot more uncertainty about what that final bill is going to look like? Are you seeing that play out at all in your conversations with customers and how orders are coming in? And do you expect a final passage of that bill to lead to an acceleration in orders?

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Right. I would tell you that no conversations yet are coming out of that infrastructure bill, given where it stands. We're obviously very hopeful that it gets passed. There is several billion dollars of earmarks for the airport infrastructure. That would be a nice tailwind for us. At this point, we haven't considered that in our forecast, it would be certainly some tailwinds from here. But at this point, it will take time to work out because our infrastructure business is a little bit longer cycle business. So, if we do see passage, that would lead to conversations in 2022 and more likely revenue in 2023.

Amy Teske

Alright. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Baumann with J.P. Morgan.

Patrick Michael Baumann -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. How are you?

Matthew J. Meister -- Executive VP & CFO

Good.

Patrick Michael Baumann -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my question.

I know you made some comments on the first half of next year being a challenge though for some of these issues that plagued third quarter and into fourth quarter. As you sit here today in AeroTech, you have visibility at least to kind of the revenue growth. Assuming you deliver on that revenue growth based on what you see now? Like what type of margin performance should we expect for the full year? Do you think you can get back to where you were in 2020 or do you think you'll be challenged to kind of get back to that kind of level, but maybe you could expand margin a little bit? Just kind of curious, any color directionally on that front would be helpful.

Matthew J. Meister -- Executive VP & CFO

Sure. Pat, I would say, given kind of what we see as we exit the third quarter into the fourth quarter, we see some of that continuing into the first quarter and possibly the second quarter, and then margin expansion and better comps in the fourth quarter. It's a little bit too early to tell whether or not for the full year will be at 2020 levels, which was about 12% or so. So, it could approach that level. We'll certainly know a lot more over the next three months or so as we guarded guidance for next year. I do think, however, as we exit 2022 and 2023, should be a most improved year, both on the volume side, which does contribute to the margins. We do need that well into the $500 in order to get that operating leverage, and we should be at more of that pace as we go through the course of the year. So, it's a combination of operating leverage, supply chain, price cost improvement. So, I think the real question to me is what is the pace as the second half of 2022, and how does that set us up for a really nice year in 2023.

Patrick Michael Baumann -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division -- Analyst

Got it. So, we should expect some -- I want to put words in your mouth, but it sounds like we should expect some improvement in margin on an annual basis, that will be driven in the second half of the year. But maybe not back to 2020 levels, but maybe just to a to tell.

Matthew J. Meister -- Executive VP & CFO

Yes, certainly, some improvement as the year goes on an improvement kind of where we are this year. The question is kind of where we end up and what's the pace of improvement.

Patrick Michael Baumann -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division -- Analyst

Right. And then that's helpful color. And then on the FoodTech side, the orders have continued to be pretty strong. I guess, how does that translate? You made some comments on strong top line environment for them next year. Can we put some parameters? I don't know, maybe you already mentioned this, I might have missed it. You put some parameters around that? Is that kind of a single digit increase, high single digit? Is it could it be double digit? Just kind of curious, any parameters around that would be helpful.

Matthew J. Meister -- Executive VP & CFO

Yes. We don't have specific expectations around where revenue growth will be for 2022 yet. But, I think kind of given where our backlog is as we exit this quarter and sort of where the pipeline is of customer projects, we do expect to see revenue growth probably in the high single digit, maybe low double digits for FoodTech in 2022.

Patrick Michael Baumann -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division -- Analyst

Once again, great color. Really appreciate the time, guys and best of luck.

Matthew J. Meister -- Executive VP & CFO

Great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there are no questions at this time. Mr. Deck.

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Great. Thank you all for joining us this morning. Kedric will be available if you have any follow-up questions.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 37 minutes

Call participants:

Kedric Meredith -- VP of Corporate Development & IR

Brian A. Deck -- President, CEO & Director

Matthew J. Meister -- Executive VP & CFO

Walter Scott Liptak -- Seaport Research Partners -- MD & Senior Industrials Analyst

David Emerson Ridley-Lane -- BofA Securities, Research Division -- VP

Amy Teske

Patrick Michael Baumann -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division -- Analyst

More JBT analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.