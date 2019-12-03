Markets
John Bean Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JBT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.39, changing hands as low as $104.93 per share. John Bean Technologies Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBT's low point in its 52 week range is $66.275 per share, with $127.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.88.

