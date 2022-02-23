John Bean (JBT) Revenues and Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4

John Bean Technologies Corporation JBT reported adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. Adjusted earnings per share in the quarter fell short of the company’s quarterly guidance of $1.05-$1.15. The bottom line declined 10% from the prior-year quarter. The company has been witnessing strong demand and improved orders through the quarter but higher material and labor costs negated these gains. Shortages of critical materials, in particular, electronic components, along with labor availability issues, impacted productivity and output at both AeroTech and FoodTech.



On a reported basis, the company’s earnings per share was 99 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 94 cents.



Revenues of $498 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $519 million. However, the top line improved 13.2% from the prior-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company’s total orders surged 19% year over year to $587 million. Orders in the JBT FoodTech segment shot up 25% year over year to a record $455 million. In the JBT AeroTech segment, orders went up 3% to $131.3 million from the prior-year quarter.

Backlog in the FoodTech segment increased 49% from the year-ago quarter to $635 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The AeroTech segment’s backlog was $372 million at the end of the reported quarter, up 30% year over year. Total backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $1,007 million, up 41% year over year.

Cost and Margins

Cost of sales increased 16.4% year over year to $356 million during the fourth quarter. Gross profit was up 6% year over year to $141 million. Gross margin came in at 28.4% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 30.3%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 17% year over year to $104 million. Adjusted operating profit declined 19.5% year over year to $37.9 million. Adjusted operating margin was 7.6% in the fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 10.7%. In the quarter under review, adjusted EBITDA was around $58 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.7% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 15.0%.

Segment Performance

JBT FoodTech: Net sales were $369 million compared with $321 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating profit amounted to $45.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $43.6 million.



JBT AeroTech: Net sales were $128 million, up 8.4% from the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted operating profit plunged 72% year over year to $3.6 million.

Financial Performance

John Bean reported cash and cash equivalents of around $78.8 million at the end of 2021, up from $47.5 million at the end of 2020. The company generated around $226 million of cash from operating activities in 2021, compared with $252 million in the prior year.



The company’s total debt was $674 million as of Dec 31, 2021, up from $525 million as of Dec 31, 2020. In the fourth quarter, JBT renewed its credit facility, expanding the overall line to $1.3 billion, up $300 million from the previous agreement. The expanded capacity and favorable terms in the new financing arrangement led to an increase in liquidity to $703 million as on Dec 31, 2021.



During the quarter, John Bean completed the acquisition of Urtasun, expanding FoodTech's offerings in fruit and vegetable processing.

Guidance

The company expects revenues to improve in the mid-to-high teens in 2022 from 2021 levels. Revenue growth is projected at 12-15% for the FoodTech segment, which includes a 3% contribution from acquisitions. The AeroTech segment’s revenues are expected to increase approximately 15-20% from 2021.



JBT anticipates the ongoing supply chain and labor challenges to impact margins, particularly in the first half of 2022. Margins are expected to improve in the second half. Overall, the company expects consolidated margins in 2022 to be slightly above 2021 levels.



JBT expects consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2022 to decline in low-double digits on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated margins are expected to lower sequentially. Corporate costs are anticipated to increase by $3 million primarily due to incentive compensation and higher costs associated with the company’s digital strategy efforts.

Price Performance



John Bean’s shares have fallen 12.0% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 49.6%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

John Bean carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include Packaging Corporation of America PKG, W.W. Grainger Inc. GWW and Dover Corporation DOV. While PKG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), GWW and DOV carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Packaging Corps fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS soared 108% year over year to $2.76, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08. PKG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average.

Packaging Corp has an estimated earnings growth rate of around 11.5% for 2022. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12%. PKG’s shares have gained around 12% in a year.

Grainger’s fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS increased 49% year over year to $5.04, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.25. GWW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.65%, on average.

GWW has a projected earnings growth rate of 24% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved north by 5% in the past 60 days. In a year, GWW’s shares have appreciated 22.5%.

Dover’s fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS increased 15% year over year to $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. DOV has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average.

Dover has an estimated earnings growth rate of around 12.7% for 2022. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5%. DOV’s shares have rallied around 26% in a year.

