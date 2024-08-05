John Bean (JBT) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

John Bean Technologies Corporation JBT reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share in second-quarter 2024, which came in 8.2% higher than the prior-year quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.24.



On a reported basis, the company’s earnings per share (from continuing operations) were 95 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 89 cents.



Revenues of $402 million decreased 5.9% from the year-ago quarter. Organic growth was 5% in the quarter. However, unfavorable foreign currency impacted revenues by 1%. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million.

Backlog (from continuing operations) was $697 million at the end of the second quarter, flat year over year. Orders were down 1.9% year over year to $437 million.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

John Bean Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | John Bean Technologies Corporation Quote

The cost of sales decreased 7.6% year over year to $259 million. Gross profit was down 2.7% year over year to $143 million. The gross margin was 35.6% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 34.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 15.7% year over year to $116 million. Operating profit fell 39.5% to $27 million from the year-ago quarter’s $44 million. The operating margin was 6.7% compared with 10.4% in the second quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA was around $64 million, reflecting a year-over-year fall of 10.8%. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.8% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 16.7%.

Cash Position & Balance Sheet

John Bean reported cash and cash equivalents of $474 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, down from $483 million at the end of 2023. The company generated around $32 million in cash from operating activities in the six months ended Jun 30, 2024, compared with $63 million in the prior-year period.



The company’s total debt was $647 million as of Jun 30, 2024, down from $950 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Guidance for 2024

The company reduced 2024 revenue expectations to $1.715-$1.750 billion from the previously mentioned $1.735-$1.765 billion. JBT expects revenue growth of 3-5%.



Income from continuing operations is anticipated between $137 million and $146 million, updated from the $142-$154 million mentioned earlier. The adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $295-$305 million, updated from the $295-$310 million disclosed previously. The EBITDA margin is anticipated between 17% and 17.5%.



John Bean expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.05 and $5.35 for 2024 compared with the prior stated $5.05-$5.45.

Update on JBT’s Combination With Marel

On Jun 24, 2024, JBT formally announced a voluntary takeover offer to purchase all issued and existing Marel shares. The transaction led to an overall consideration mix of 65% stock and 35% cash. Marel stockholders will receive €950 million in cash and own approximately 38% of the combined company.



The proposed merger will unite these two renowned companies with complementary product portfolios, well-known brands and advanced technology. The combined company, which is expected to be named JBT Marel Corporation, is poised to become a leading and diversified global food and beverage technology solutions provider. Anticipated benefits of the merger include significant cost synergies exceeding $125 million within three years. JBT Marel is also expected to benefit from additional revenue synergies, given attractive cross-selling, go-to-market effectiveness, scaled innovation and enhanced global customer care capabilities.

Price Performance

John Bean’s shares have declined 16.1% in the past year against the industry’s 19.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Did JBT’s Industry Peers Fare in Q2?

Pentair plc PNR reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The bottom line was above the company’s guidance of $1.15-$1.17 per share for the quarter. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter.



Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation, core sales rose 2% in the quarter, beating our projected increase of 1.2%.



Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.18 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82. However, the bottom line fell 3.3% year over year.



Total revenues of $1.22 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The top line inched up 0.2% year over year, driven by strength in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility unit. Consolidated organic net sales declined 0.3% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

John Bean currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

We have mentioned a better-ranked stock below.



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT is expected to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 15. It has an average trailing four-quarter surprise of 8.2%.



The consensus estimate for the company’s earnings per share is pegged at $2.52 for the quarter, suggesting 7.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for total revenues is pinned at $1.19 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 2.5%. RBC Bearings currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.