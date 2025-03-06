JOHN BACHMAN Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $159K In Grocery Outlet Holding Stock

A significant insider buy by JOHN BACHMAN, Director at Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO), was executed on March 5, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, BACHMAN increased their investment in Grocery Outlet Holding by purchasing 14,000 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $159,040.

Tracking the Thursday's morning session, Grocery Outlet Holding shares are trading at $11.35, showing a down of 1.04%.

Get to Know Grocery Outlet Holding Better

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. It is a retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

A Deep Dive into Grocery Outlet Holding's Financials

Revenue Growth: Grocery Outlet Holding's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 29.5%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Grocery Outlet Holding exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.02.

Debt Management: Grocery Outlet Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 28.68 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.26 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.09 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

