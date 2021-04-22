John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 123% Total Return On Their Investment

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 67% over five years, which is below the market return. However, if you include the dividends then the return is market beating. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 11% in the last year.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, John B. Sanfilippo & Son managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.5% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 11% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:JBSS Earnings Per Share Growth April 22nd 2021

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, it has a TSR of 123% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

John B. Sanfilippo & Son provided a TSR of 19% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 17% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for John B. Sanfilippo & Son you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

We will like John B. Sanfilippo & Son better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.