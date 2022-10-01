John Adent Is The President of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) And They Just Picked Up 38% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) should definitely note that the President, John Adent, recently paid US$14.37 per share to buy US$316k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 38%.

Neogen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by President John Adent was not the only time they bought Neogen shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$23.07 per share in a US$404k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$13.97). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Neogen insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$19.01. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:NEOG Insider Trading Volume October 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.3m worth of Neogen stock, about 0.08% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Neogen Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Neogen insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Neogen has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

