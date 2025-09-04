Joel Sendek Replaces Juan Graham As Perspective Therapeutics' New CFO

(RTTNews) - Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) Thursday said that it has appointed Joel Sendek as its chief financial officer, effective today.

Previous finance chief, Juan Graham is leaving the company.

Sendek, who previously served as CFO at four biotech companies, has raised over $2.5 billion in multiple transactions.

"Joels financial leadership and expertise in biotech will be extremely valuable as we advance our clinical programs and work to establish the Company as a leader in the targeted alpha radiopharmaceutical field," said Perspectives CEO, Thijs Spoor.

