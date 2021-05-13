JOE Falls to Levels Below Book Value

In trading on Thursday, shares of St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $41.00, changing hands as low as $40.80 per share. St. Joe Co. shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOE shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, JOE's low point in its 52 week range is $16.30 per share, with $57.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.93.

