JOE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.39, changing hands as low as $48.94 per share. St. Joe Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JOE's low point in its 52 week range is $39.80 per share, with $62.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.80.

