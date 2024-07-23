News & Insights

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Next Price Catalyst After Record H1 Performance

July 23, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, reviewed gold's H1 performance and outlined what factors could drive the yellow metal in the second half of the year.

In his opinion, the sector's east/west divide remains, and will be key to watch as 2024 continues.

"I think that what we're looking at in the second half of the year is whether or not the eastern investor, who doesn't really pay much attention to where US rates are, or real rates are in western markets — they're looking at their homegrown investment requirements — will they stay active and actually continue to make that investment into gold in their investment portfolios," he said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium.

Watch the interview above for more from Cavatoni ongold markettrends to watch right now.

You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.

