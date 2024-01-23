Joe Biden Secures Victory In New Hampshire Democratic Primary After His Write-In Votes Exceed Those Of Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson

President Joe Biden has achieved a surprise victory in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, despite not entering the race.

What Happened: Biden’s write-in votes surpassed those for Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and author Marianne Williamson, with unprocessed write-in ballots outnumbering votes for Phillips three to one, according to three news networks, Politico reported.

The victory was announced on Tuesday, following the Democratic National Committee’s decision to strip the state of its delegates.

The DNC’s reshuffling of the presidential nominating calendar, which pushed South Carolina into the lead position, led to Biden skipping the New Hampshire primary. Consequently, he was not listed on the ballot and did not campaign in the state.

Following the write-in campaign’s success, the Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez stated: “Tonight's results confirm Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination…Donald Trump is headed straight into a general election matchup where he'll face the only person to have ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden."

The Biden campaign invested heavily in digital ads and mailers to guide voters on supporting the president via write-in. Meanwhile, Phillips, who launched his campaign in October, criticized Biden and the Democratic Party, accusing them of threatening democracy.

The New Hampshire primary results suggest a potential Biden-Trump rematch in the 2024 general elections.

Why It Matters: This came after Donald Trump’s victory in the New Hampshire primary. His win further solidified his position as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. This sets the stage for a potential Biden-Trump rematch in the general election, with both candidates securing significant wins in New Hampshire.

As per the recent poll, Trump secured 43%, while Biden garnered 41% of the votes. In the last 16 weeks, Biden and Trump were in a tie five times, Biden outperformed Trump four times, and Trump outpaced Biden seven times. This shift occurred after Biden had maintained a strong lead in the poll for several months.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has made it clear that he won't be supporting President Biden in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election.

