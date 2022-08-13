Jody Freeman Is The Independent Director of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) And They Just Sold 35% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Jody Freeman, recently divested US$244k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$93.98 each. That sale was 35% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

ConocoPhillips Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director & Advisor, Timothy Leach, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.2m worth of shares at a price of US$102 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$103. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.7% of Timothy Leach's holding.

ConocoPhillips insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:COP Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does ConocoPhillips Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that ConocoPhillips insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$123m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ConocoPhillips Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that ConocoPhillips is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that ConocoPhillips is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

But note: ConocoPhillips may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.