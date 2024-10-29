JOBY's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Joby Aviation JOBY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6 after market close.

The transportation company has an encouraging surprise record. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once. The average beat is 9.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOBY’s soon-to-be-reported quarter earnings has widened to a loss of 20 cents per share from a loss of 19 cents per share in the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine the factors that are likely to have influenced JOBY’s September-quarter performance.

We expect Joby Aviation’s third-quarter bottom-line performance to have been affected by high operating expenses. Elevated research and development costs, and selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to have pushed up operating costs.

Heavy investments might have also hindered the company’s prospects. With JOBY focusing on the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space, R&D expenses are likely to have been high. Developing the necessary infrastructure, overcoming regulatory roadblocks and gaining public acceptance are all critical hurdles. Moreover, the cost-intensive nature of eVTOL development seeks additional capital, which can pose challenges for companies like Joby Aviation.

What Our Model Says About JOBY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Joby Aviation this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

JOBY has an Earnings ESP of -1.69% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

JOBY’s Zacks Rank

Joby Aviation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

