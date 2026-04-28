JOBY's Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store for the Stock?

Joby Aviation JOBY is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss and revenues is pegged at 21 cents per share and $18.95 million, respectively. The loss estimate for the quarter to be reported has widened by a cent over the past 60 days. In the year-ago quarter, Joby Aviation incurred a loss of 18 cents per share.

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOBY’s revenues is pegged at $110 million, up from $53.42 million reported a year ago. The consensus mark for 2026 loss per share is currently pegged at 82 cents compared with the loss of $1.13 reported a year ago.

Joby Aviation’s earnings have lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters, reporting in-line earnings on the other occasions. The average miss is 17.5%.

Joby Aviation Price and EPS Surprise

Joby Aviation price-eps-surprise | Joby Aviation Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for JOBY Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JOBY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

JOBY has an Earnings ESP of -6.92% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Factors Shaping JOBY’s Q1 Results

We anticipate that Joby Aviation’s first-quarter bottom-line performance to have been pressured by elevated operating expenses. Higher spending on research and development, along with increased selling, general and administrative costs, is likely to have driven overall operating costs upward.

Substantial investments might have further weighed on the company’s outlook. As JOBY continues to focus on the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) segment, R&D expenditures are expected to remain elevated. The company is currently in the final phase of certifying its aircraft for commercial use and, in March, conducted a series of piloted demonstration flights across the San Francisco Bay Area. Additional updates on this progress are likely to be shared during the conference call.

Building the required infrastructure and navigating regulatory challenges remain key obstacles. Furthermore, the capital-intensive nature of eVTOL development necessitates ongoing funding, which can create added pressure for companies such as Joby Aviation.

Highlights of JOBY’s Q4 Earnings

Joby Aviation reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 20 cents per share (on an adjusted basis), which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago reported quarter, JOBY incurred a loss of 19 cents.

Quarterly revenues came in at $30.83 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.7 million. In the December-end quarter, total operating expenses increased 58.4% year over year due to higher research and development and selling, general and administrative costs.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Aerospace sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.Top of Form

ATI Inc. ATI has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before the market opens. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has remained stable at 88 cents per share over the past 60 days. ATI has an excellent surprise history, as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The earnings beat is 11.2%.

BWX Technologies BWXT has an Earnings ESP of +2.96% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 4, after the market closes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised 4.2% downward to 92 cents per share over the past 60 days. BWXT has an excellent surprise history, as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The earnings beat is 22.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.