Joby vs. Archer Aviation: Which eVTOL Stock Wins in 2026?

Key Points

eVTOLs are flying air taxis focused on alleviating congested, high-traffic transportation routes.

The U.S. military has also expressed interest in leveraging low-altitude eVTOLs for stealth missions.

Joby and Archer are both well capitalized and have made meaningful progress with aviation regulators.

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Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, have the potential to redefine the transportation industry. These battery-powered flying taxis lift straight up like helicopters but cruise quietly at low altitudes -- meant to bypass gridlocked highways, facilitate medical evacuations, and give militaries agile solutions in disaster zones.

With urban environments swelling and sustainability standards on the rise, the mobility market is ripe for disruption. Let's explore how Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) are competing to transform daily commutes, logistics operations, and defense missions alike.

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Joby Aviation is a certified leader with real-world momentum

Joby's edge starts with its progress with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The company recently started flight tests on its first FAA-conforming aircraft and is entering the final stages of type certification. Beyond its work with public sector officials, Joby has forged a number of interesting partnerships poised to add strategic value once the company begins to scale.

Joby has long collaborated with Toyota Motor, which brings deeply embedded manufacturing expertise to the table. Moreover, the company's acquisition of Blade Air Mobility's passenger business and integrations with Uber Technologies provide Joby with additional infrastructure and revenue streams in high-demand urban corridors.

In addition, partnering with incumbent commercial airliners such as Delta Air Lines adds another layer of route potential beyond cities. Finally, the company also entered the defense market via its ties with the U.S. Air Force and L3Harris. This segment helps diversify Joby's business beyond civilian markets.

While building eVTOLs is capital-intensive, Joby's balance sheet remains in a solid position. The company ended 2025 with roughly $1.4 billion in cash and investments, which was bolstered by a $1.2 billion raise earlier this year. This liquidity provides ample runway for production ramp-ups as Joby moves toward revenue-generating commercial passenger services.

Archer Aviation is a cash-rich challenger with strong backing

Like its counterpart, Archer has also made impressive strides with the FAA. Last month, investors learned that Archer's Midnight aircraft was the eVTOL to secure 100% FAA acceptance of its "Means of Compliance." This paves the way for Archer to finalize the acceptance of remaining FAA certifications -- ultimately clearing a path to achieve Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) activities.

Also like Joby, Archer has complemented its own manufacturing capabilities with a number of strategic and financial partners. Most notably, Stellantis is leveraging its expertise in the automotive landscape to support Archer's aircraft production. The value proposition here is that outsourcing some of its research and development (R&D) to Stellantis may lower Archer's capital expenditure (capex) burden compared to building everything in-house.

On the defense side, Archer collaborates with Anduril on hybrid VTOLs and Palantir Technologies on designing next-generation aviation systems.

Financially, Archer is in decent shape -- boasting roughly $2 billion in liquidity as of the end of December. This profile should provide adequate runway to offset cash burn as the company moves toward revenue generation.

The verdict: Joby is the superior eVTOL stock for 2026

Between the two companies, I think Joby emerges as the stronger pick for 2026. While Archer's cash stockpile and manufacturing partnerships offer optionality and mitigate liquidity risk, Joby leads in FAA certification -- a variable that I see as the most important foundation as each company vies for commercial traction.

Furthermore, Joby's integrations with Uber and Blade could help the company reach meaningful revenue milestones before Archer -- whose business seems to index more on future concepts rather than concrete, near-term tailwinds.

While both companies are well funded, Joby appears to have the edge when it comes to competitive advantages in the high-stakes eVTOL arena. For this reason, I see Joby as the smarter bet for near-term gains.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends L3Harris Technologies, Palantir Technologies, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.