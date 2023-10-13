JOBY Test Flight Expansion Marks Big Milestone. Time to Jump on Board?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is on the cusp of transforming urban transportation, with the industry’s value projected to surge from $220 million in 2022 to an estimated $1.5 trillion over the next two decades. This signals an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 55%. This explosive growth underscores the potential of UAM to redefine our commuting landscape, with JOBY stock standing among the most vivid growth candidates .

Established in 2009, Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) embarked on a mission to revolutionize urban air mobility. Year-to-date, JOBY stock has witnessed a surge of 88%, reflecting market enthusiasm for the company’s vision. Led by CEO JoeBen Bevirt, JOBY directed its efforts toward electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, pioneering technology promising a greener, more efficient future for transportation.

This commitment bore fruit as over two-thirds of JOBY’s certification plans gained approval from the Federal Aviation Authority. JOBY’s market capitalization skyrocketed since the beginning of 2023, establishing it as one of the most promising entities in the eVTOL industry.

JOBY Stock Potential: Recent Advances in Testing

JOBY recently reached a pivotal milestone by delivering its first eVTOL aircraft to the U.S. Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base ahead of the expected 2024 schedule. This resulted in an 8% uptick in JOBY stock price, reaching $6.69. This eVTOL aircraft, manufactured at JOBY’s California production facility, is earmarked for pilot and personnel training, logistics, and mission-related activities. Edwards AFB now houses this pioneering aircraft as part of JOBY’s $131 million deal with the U.S. Air Force, which could be worth $163 million.

JOBY’s partnership with the U.S. Air Force and NASA’s participation through the AFWERX program contribute to research to integrate these aircraft into national airspace, a boon for the burgeoning air taxi sector. JOBY is at the forefront of eVTOL technology and certification, positioning itself for substantial growth in 2024 and beyond.

The Competitive Landscape in the Flying Car Sector

In the race to make urban air mobility a reality, JOBY stock faces stiff competition from companies making significant strides in the electric vertical takeoff and landing domain.

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH), a Chinese eVTOL firm, has showcased notable progress, with year-over-year revenue growth exceeding 23% as of June 2023. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), a Brazilian aerospace corporation, has witnessed its stock surge by nearly 40% year-to-date. Despite the fierce competition, JOBY Aviation’s strong stock performance, up over 100% this year, and strategic alliances, including Toyota’s $400 million investment, establish it as a leader in the eVTOL sector.

Challenges and Potential Risks

While JOBY stock has witnessed a remarkable surge, several challenges temper this optimism.

Financially, JOBY continuously records losses, with zero revenue, which raises concerns despite $1.2 billion in reserves. Additionally, the rigorous Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification process poses uncertainties and potential delays for Joby’s future earnings. The economic viability remains speculative despite optimistic industry growth forecasts. The stock’s susceptibility to market volatility introduces an element of unpredictability, influenced by diverse factors, including market sentiment and economic shifts.

The recent accomplishment of delivering its eVTOL aircraft to the U.S. Air Force ahead of schedule serves as a pivotal catalyst for JOBY stock. The stock recorded a surge to $6.69 following this achievement, which showcases market enthusiasm for the company’s capabilities.

This early delivery emphasizes the growing partnership between Joby Aviation and major stakeholders like the U.S. Air Force and NASA, with NASA’s involvement aimed at advancing air mobility technology and researching the integration of eVTOLs into national airspace.

Furthermore, Joby’s collaboration with Delta Air Lines for home-to-airport transportation services in New York and Los Angeles, commencing in 2025, is promising. Delta’s significant upfront investment and potential additional funding constitute a substantial endorsement of Joby’s potential.

As the eVTOL industry gains momentum and demonstrates its potential, Joby Aviation is poised for growth. It remains a company to watch closely for those looking to invest in the future of urban air mobility.

