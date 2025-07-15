$JOBY stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JOBY stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $510,253,174 of trading volume.

$JOBY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JOBY (you can track the company live on Quiver's $JOBY stock page ):

$JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 95 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOTOR CORP/ TOYOTA purchased 49,701,790 shares for an estimated $250,000,003

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,166,669 shares for an estimated $8,726,684 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 902,025 shares for an estimated $7,400,462 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 381,497 shares for an estimated $3,854,213 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 101,741 shares for an estimated $744,162 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 85,210 shares for an estimated $662,464 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 74,336 shares for an estimated $556,811 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 47,266 shares for an estimated $324,887 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,690 shares for an estimated $17,045.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$JOBY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JOBY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/27/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JOBY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JOBY forecast page.

$JOBY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JOBY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JOBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $9.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $13.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $5.0 on 02/27/2025

You can track data on $JOBY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.