$JOBY stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JOBY stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $221,439,580 of trading volume.

$JOBY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JOBY:

$JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 101 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOTOR CORP/ TOYOTA purchased 49,701,790 shares for an estimated $250,000,003

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,499,999 shares for an estimated $11,469,989 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 671,626 shares for an estimated $5,101,383 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 135,011 shares for an estimated $1,046,713 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 95,705 shares for an estimated $724,994 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 79,917 shares for an estimated $590,054 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 66,989 shares for an estimated $473,854 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 66,992 shares for an estimated $473,009 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,525 shares for an estimated $31,872.

$JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JOBY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JOBY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

$JOBY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JOBY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JOBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $9.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $11.5 on 01/08/2025

