JOBY to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Joby Aviation JOBY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after the market closes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOBY’s second-quarter 2026 loss has remained unchanged at 21 cents per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 12.5% increase from the second-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter revenues is pegged at $29 million, indicating an increase of more than 100% from the second-quarter 2025 actuals.

JOBY has a discouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and met twice in the remaining, delivering an average miss of 17.5%.

Joby Aviation, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Joby Aviation, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Joby Aviation, Inc. Quote

Factors Influencing JOBY's Q2 Performance

We expect JOBY's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been adversely affected by elevated spending on FAA certification, manufacturing expansion, infrastructure development and commercial launch activities, which are likely to have driven higher operating expenses, wider losses and continued cash burn.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have weighed on its June-end quarter results. Inflationary pressures and fuel price volatility are also expected to have posed additional headwinds.

What Our Model Says About JOBY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Joby Aviation this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

JOBY has an Earnings ESP of -12.57% and a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of JOBY’s Q1 Results

JOBY reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of 21 cents per share (on an adjusted basis), which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago reported quarter, JOBY incurred a loss of 18 cents.

Quarterly revenues totaled $24.24 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19 million.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

International Seaways INSW has an Earnings ESP of +3.10% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. INSW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 10

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upwards by 17.07% over the past 60 days to $5.28 per share. INSW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The average beat being 33.93%.

DHL Group Sponsored ADR DHLGY has an Earnings ESP of +09.80% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. DHLGY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upwards by 15.9% over the past 60 days to 51 cents. DHLGY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining quarter). The average beat being 34.48%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.