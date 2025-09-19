JOBY or EVTL: Which eVTOL Stock Possesses an Edge Currently?

In recent years, the demand for innovative air transport solutions, particularly electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has risen sharply due to increasing urban congestion and advancements in transportation technology.

This growing focus on urban air mobility is strengthening investor confidence in companies like Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL and Joby Aviation JOBY, both of which are developing eVTOL aircraft designed to transform urban and regional air travel.

Vertical Aerospace is advancing its VX4 eVTOL aircraft with a focus on certification and large-scale deployment in global markets. Joby Aviation follows a vertically integrated approach, concentrating on both the design and operation of its air taxi services, backed by strategic investors.

With the global eVTOL market having great potential, let's examine closely to find out which eVTOL stock currently holds the edge, and more importantly, which might be the smarter investment now.

The Case for EVTL

Vertical Aerospace has a strong financial position. The company exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash & cash equivalents of $85 million and no current debt. Its long-term debt was $2 million at the end of the June quarter.

The strong financial position supports its plan to expand its production capacity and subsequently deliver up to 175 aircraft to its customers by 2030. The company aims to generate more than $100 million in positive operating cash flow in 2030.

Vertical Aerospace is making steady progress with its VX4 eVTOL aircraft. In August, the company entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Aciturri Aerostructures under which the latter will supply the airframe for Vertical’s VX4 aircraft. The goal is to provide manufacturing engineering and design support.

EVTL expects to certify the all-electric VX4 by 2028. Vertical Aerospace requires $700 million in funding to achieve this milestone. Moreover, it is on track to complete transition testing — the final stage of its piloted flight program — by the end of the current year. Vertical Aerospace intends to begin hybrid-electric flight testing next year. The company aims to generate roughly $1 billion in consolidated annual revenues by 2030, at a gross profit margin of 20%. By 2035, consolidated annual revenues are likely to increase to roughly $10.7 billion, with a gross profit margin of 40%.

In July, EVTL completed the world’s first airport-to-airport piloted flight by a full-scale, winged tilt-rotor eVTOL designed for commercial service. In July, EVTL and Bristow Group expanded their strategic partnership to commercialize advanced air mobility by delivering full-service “Ready-to-Fly” eVTOL operations for VX4 customers.

The Case for JOBY

Recently, JOBY showcased its autonomous defense capabilities by completing a military exercise. The exercise saw the transportation company logging in excess of 7,000 miles of autonomous operations across more than 40 flight hours.

Moreover, the company announced plans to participate in the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. The program is designed to fast-track the development and deployment of electric air taxis and other advanced air mobility vehicles.

Joby aims to start carrying passengers in Dubai next year. As part of its efforts related to air taxi commercialization, Joby recently completed the acquisition of Blade Air Mobility’s urban air mobility passenger business. Following the closure, Blade changed its name to Strata Critical Medical SRTA. The passenger operations will continue to be led by its founder and CEO, Rob Wiesenthal, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Joby.

The acquisition provides Joby access to Blade’s established network of terminals and loyal flyers in key markets, such as New York and Southern Europe. As a result, Joby gets a ready-made market for the aircraft. The buyout may expedite Joby’s entry into commercial service with its eVTOL aircraft once certified.

As part of its push toward commercialization, Joby recently completed its first flight between two U.S. airports — Marina and Monterey, CA — operating alongside other aircraft in FAA-controlled airspace. This milestone marks significant progress in Joby’s path to commercial readiness, showcasing advancements in safety, operational performance, air traffic integration, and certification efforts.

Earlier in the year, Joby unveiled plans to expand operations. To this end, the transportation company announced the expansion of its site in Marina, CA, which will double its aircraft production capacity at that location. The expanded site will span 435,500 square feet, aiding the company to scale up its commercial operations. Once operational, Joby expects the Marina site to be able to produce up to 24 aircraft per year as it races to launch air taxis.

Stock Price Performance: EVTL vs. JOBY

EVTL has scored better than JOBY in terms of price performance over the past month.

1-Month Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Surprise History: EVTL vs. JOBY

EVTL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings once and missed the mark on the other three occasions.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JOBY failed to surpass the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings even once, missing the mark on two occasions and delivering in-line earnings in the other two quarters. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

While both Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation are making notable progress in the fast-evolving eVTOL space, challenges remain in terms of scalability and public acceptance. Only time will tell how the market and customer demand for eVTOLs will turn out. Public acceptance of eVTOLs as an alternative to traditional transport methods could face hurdles related to safety, noise, and affordability concerns.

EVTL scores over Joby in terms of price performance. Moreover, JOBY has failed to surpass the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings even once, unlike EVTL.

Despite shared risks like uncertain demand, Vertical Aerospace currently holds the edge over Joby Aviation. While EVTL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JOBY has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strata Critical Medical, Inc. (SRTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.