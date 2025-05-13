Joby Hits Major Milestone With First Dual-Aircraft Flight

Joby Aviation JOBY, a developer of electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, reached a major milestone by successfully flying two of its electric air taxis simultaneously for the first time on May 9, 2025, in Marina, CA.

This achievement marks a significant step forward in the company’s flight-testing program and comes shortly after completing piloted flights that demonstrate a full transition from vertical takeoff to cruise flight and back. With a growing test fleet of six aircraft, Joby is ramping up efforts to secure FAA certification and begin commercial operations.

The company plans to launch passenger services in Los Angeles and New York City through strategic partnerships, with flights expected to begin shortly after receiving regulatory approval.

International expansion is also underway, with agreements in place with Virgin Atlantic, a UK-based airline recognized for its innovation and exceptional customer service, and ANA Holdings in Japan. JOBY plans to start operations in Dubai by early 2026.

Joby has completed more than 40,000 miles of test flights across several countries, including demonstration flights in NewYorkCity,JapanandKorea. Its sixth aircraft is undergoing final checks, while two others are stationed at EdwardsAirForceBase for testing in collaboration with U.S. defense agencies. These milestones reflect Joby’s rapid progress toward launching safe, sustainable electric air taxi services worldwide.

JOBY Stock Price Performance

Owing to such an innovative approach, JOBY shares have rallied 30.1% over the past year, surpassing the Transportation - Airline industry’s rise of 5.6% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JOBY’s Zacks Rank

JOBY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

