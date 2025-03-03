Joby Aviation's Q4 Loss in Line With Estimates, Revenues Lag

Joby Aviation, Inc. ( JOBY ) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results wherein the company’s bottom line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line missed the same.

JOBY reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of 19 cents (excluding 15 cents from non-recurring items), which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago reported quarter, the company reported a loss of 17 cents per share.

Quarterly revenues of $0.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.2 million and declined 94.6% from the year-ago reported quarter. Revenues from flight services were $55 million in the reported quarter.

In the December quarter, total operating expenses increased 15.9% year over year due to higher research and development (up 19.8%) and selling, general and administrative (up 2.1%) costs.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a loss of $118.7 million, which marked employee related costs associated with the development, certification and manufacturing of the aircraft.

JOBY exited the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $932.85 million compared with $709.98 million at the end of the prior quarter.

JOBY’s 2025 Outlook

For 2025, JOBY anticipates to generate cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in the range of $500-$540 million.

JOBY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, JOBY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Over the past six months, shares of JOBY have gained 43.4% outperforming the airline transportation industry’s surge of 27%.

Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines DAL reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 56 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.85 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. Earnings increased 44.5% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

DAL’srevenues of $15.56 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.99 billion and increased 9.4% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.44 billion, up 5.7% year over year. Passenger revenues, which accounted for 82.4% of total revenues, increased 5% year over year at $12.82 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT ) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.53, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. However, the bottom line increased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3.15 billion narrowly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion but declined 4.8% year over year. The decline was mainly due to lower fuel surcharge revenues and yield pressure in its Intermodal segment.

JBHT’s fourth-quarter 2024 operating revenues of $2.78 billion, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2% from the year-ago reported quarter. Total operating income for the reported quarter increased 2% year over year to $207 million.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) reported solid fourth-quarter 2024results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of 97 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and improved more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 40-50 cents.

ALK’s bottom line benefitted from solid revenue growth, cost and operational performance throughout the quarter and holiday travel periods. ALK also benefitted from a renegotiation of certain interest payments and favorability in its fourth-quarter tax rate.

ALK’s operating revenues of $3.53 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion. The top line jumped 38.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 89.9% of the top line and increasing 37% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

