Joby Aviation's Massive Move Into Military Aircraft

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) continues to push forward with military applications after a deal with L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) to test gas-powered aircraft. This could open up an even larger market to the VTOL company.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 1, 2025. The video was published on Aug. 4, 2025.

Travis Hoium has positions in Joby Aviation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends L3Harris Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.