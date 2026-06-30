Markets

Joby Aviation, Toyota Launch Strategic Manufacturing Alliance

June 30, 2026 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY), an air mobility company, Tuesday announced the launch of its initial phase of strategic manufacturing alliance with Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) by establishing a joint venture to realize air mobility.

The strategic alliance will combine Joby's work in electric aviation with Toyota's expertise in production systems and operational excellence to establish groundwork for commercial production, and advance manufacturing excellence.

Going forward, this alliance will also aid expansion of Joby's production capacity to support aircraft certification and meet anticipated growth in demand for its electric vertical take-off and landing or eVTOL aircraft.

In pre-market activity, JOBY shares were trading at $9, up 4.54% on the Nasdaq and TM shares were trading at $169.10, down 1.39% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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