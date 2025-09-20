Is Joby Aviation Stock an Obvious Buy Right Now?

Key Points Joby Aviation is designing eVTOLs, which could offer a solution to congested roads and gridlocked cities.

A recent executive order from the White House could accelerate the deployment of eVTOLs.

The company is pre-revenue and still lacks the certification to fly paying passengers.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

For many people, flying cars still belong firmly to the realm of science fiction. Aerospace company Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is trying to make them feel more like an Uber (NYSE: UBER).

The company's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are designed to fly over traffic at speeds up to 200 miles per hour. It's an idea that could change how we get around cities, but it's not yet a reality.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Down almost 30% from recent highs, is Joby Aviation an obvious buy right now?

A speculative buy, but with an asterisk

The bull case for Joby is pretty easy to sketch.

It's ahead of rivals like Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) in the FAA certification process.

It's locked in a deal with Delta Airlines to shuttle its passengers to certain airports, and it also got a huge buy of confidence from Toyota, which invested $500 million to support its certification and commercial production.

And it had a magical "Wright Brothers" moment this summer after piloting the first electric air taxi flight between two public airports in California.

The company also had a strong balance sheet with about $991 million in cash and investments at the end of June. And it recently got a major push from the White House, whose executive order to accelerate deployment of advanced air mobility could help it secure much-needed approval to fly eVTOLs commercially.

But therein lies the bear case: Joby is pre-revenue, and it doesn't have certification to fly paying passengers. Expenses for R&D won't be cheap, and without operational revenue, the company's cash burn can become a serious impediment to its expansion. With a second-quarter net loss of about $325 million and a market valuation of $12.4 billion (at the time of writing), the company already comes with high expectations.

As such, consider Joby Aviation a speculative play for the transportation industry. It's not an obvious buy for everyone. But for those who can stomach the risk, it's a compelling stock to consider.

Should you invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,345!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,327!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.