Joby Aviation says it ‘welcomes’ publication of new regulations by FAA

Joby Aviation (JOBY) welcomed the release of new rules designed to enable the operation of Joby’s revolutionary aircraft in the United States. Published by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Special Federal Aviation Regulation establishes requirements for the safe and efficient integration of aircraft like Joby’s into the nation’s aviation system. In doing so, it lays the groundwork necessary for Joby to launch commercial passenger service in the U.S., once the Company has received type certification of its aircraft. “The regulation published today will ensure the U.S. continues to play a global leadership role in the development and adoption of clean flight,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby. “Delivering ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication, coordination and hard work of the rulemaking team.”

