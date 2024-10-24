Joby Aviation put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Joby Aviation (JOBY) with 18,128 puts trading, or 19x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 6 puts and 10/25 weekly 6 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 15,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.92, while ATM IV is up nearly 14 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JOBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.