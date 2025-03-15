News & Insights

Markets
JOBY

Joby Aviation Partners With Virgin Atlantic To Launch Electric Air Taxi Service In UK

March 15, 2025 — 10:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), a California-based company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, announced that it has partnered with Virgin Atlantic, a premium long-haul UK airline, to launch Joby's air taxi service in the UK. The partnership builds on an existing agreement between Joby and Delta Air Lines - which owns a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic - to launch service in the US and UK.

The collaboration aims to connect regions and cities, starting with Virgin Atlantic's hubs at Heathrow and Manchester Airport. Virgin Atlantic will play a key role in promoting the service, engaging with regulators, and aiding in the development of landing infrastructure.

Joby's electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph and the partnership means Virgin Atlantic customers will be able to reserve a seat on Joby's aircraft through Virgin Atlantic's app, website and other channels.

According to the company, Journeys in the UK could include a 15-minute flight from Manchester Airport to Leeds, or an 8-minute journey from Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf, instead of 80 minutes by car. Over time, Joby expects to build out a network of landing locations that offer rapid and convenient travel around cities and communities throughout the UK. Joby expects to offer prices that are comparable with existing premium ground ridesharing options at launch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JOBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.